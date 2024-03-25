Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Nasdaq To Hold First Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call

Date 25/03/2024

 Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its First Quarter 2024 financial results announcement.

Who:  Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
What: Review Nasdaq’s First Quarter 2024 financial results
   
When: Thursday, April 25, 2024
  Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
   

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release for the First Quarter 2024 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.+

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg