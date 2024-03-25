Nasdaq To Hold First Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its First Quarter 2024 financial results announcement.
|Who:
|Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
|What:
|Review Nasdaq’s First Quarter 2024 financial results
|When:
|Results Call:
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.
All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.
Note: The press release for the First Quarter 2024 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on