Nasdaq To Hold First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its First Quarter 2022 financial results announcement.
|WHO:
|Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
|WHAT:
|Review Nasdaq’s First Quarter 2022 financial results
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, April 20, 2022Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.
All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 4046146.
Note: The press release for the First Quarter 2022 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.