Nasdaq To Collaborate With R3 On Institutional Grade Offerings For Digital Assets Exchanges

Nasdaq, the architect and provider of the world’s most widely adopted market infrastructure technology and services, has entered into a long-term, non-exclusive, collaboration agreement with enterprise software firm, R3.
As part of this co-operation, Nasdaq’s Market Technology business will leverage R3’s enterprise blockchain software Corda, along with professional services and support in building full lifecycle solutions for digital assets marketplaces. By tapping Corda Enterprise, Nasdaq can bolster its broader platform and partnership strategy in order to support new institutional grade assets utilizing Corda Enterprise to manage the complete asset lifecycle for new and existing market infrastructure operators on a 24x7x365 basis.
Due to the scalability, low-latency and encrypted environment in which Corda Enterprise operates, the solution is optimized for business cases requiring institutional grade controls in reliability and availability. The R3 collaboration will advance Nasdaq’s efforts in helping digital assets marketplaces strengthen transparency standards to align with their capital markets counterparts as they evolve their businesses.
Nasdaq is a long-established innovator in its use of blockchain technology, private ledgers and digital assets and is a major provider of mission-critical market infrastructure solutions across the trade lifecycle to 120+ marketplaces, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, including several digital assets exchanges.
Cathy Minter, Chief Revenue Officer, R3 said: “Financial institutions are becoming increasingly aware of the huge potential for servicing the needs of digital assets. We can help them accommodate these assets with solutions that are designed for more secure, reliable and regulated environments. Together with Nasdaq we will provide a world-class platform on which digital asset markets can be built, helping to rapidly accelerate the growth of these markets and others around the globe.”
Johan Toll, Head of Digital Assets, Market Technology at Nasdaq said: “This collaboration between Nasdaq and R3 is another important milestone in Nasdaq’s continuous development of technologies that support the creation and growth of dynamic, trusted digital asset marketplaces. R3’s Corda platform will fit well into Nasdaq’s technology ecosystem and partnership strategy and allow us to harness the power of scalable design and a new level of interoperability.”