Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes EQL Pharma To The Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of EQL Pharma AB (ticker name: EQL) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. EQL Pharma is a Small Cap company within the Health Care sector. EQL Pharma is the 21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024.

EQL Pharma is an entrepreneurial pharmaceutical company focusing on simplicity and efficiency at all levels of the value chain to be able to deliver cost-efficient medicines of highest quality to pharmacies and hospitals, primarily in the Nordic region. Their strategy is to develop generic medicines in areas where the competition is limited, so-called niche generics whilst focusing on identified opportunities for prescription medicines sold in pharmacies or used in hospitals. EQL Pharma bases their business on delivering cost-efficient medicines to pharmacies and hospitals leading to lowered costs of high-quality drugs for patients and society.

“The listing on Nasdaq Main Market gives us a quality stamp and is a natural step in EQL Pharma’s growth story. Our current annual revenue growth rate is around 40%, and we aim to continue to be a fast-growing company for many years to come. Through the Nasdaq listing, we also gain access to international capital markets and institutional investors can become shareholders of EQL to a greater extent than before,” said Axel Schörling, CEO of EQL Pharma.

“We are excited to welcome EQL Pharma to our Main Market,” said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "We look forward to supporting them on their journey to contribute to the advancement of healthcare solutions. We are pleased to provide them with increased visibility and investor awareness that come with listing on Nasdaq."

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.