Nasdaq Stockholm: Decision By The Disciplinary Committee Regarding Dome Energy

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Dome Energy AB (publ) (“Dome Energy” or the “Company”) has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the “Rulebook”) and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 400,000.
The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Dome Energy has breached item 4.1 of the Rulebook by not having disclosed inside information, regarding a resolution by an extraordinary general meeting to sell the Company’s American subsidiaries and thereby the group’s entire operations, as soon as possible after the extraordinary general meeting in question was held.
The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees.
The Disciplinary Committee’s decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021