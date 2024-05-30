Nasdaq Stockholm: Decision By The Disciplinary Committee Regarding Anoto Group AB

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Exchange”) has found that Anoto Group AB (the “Company”) has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Rulebook”) and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 1,000,000.



The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook by not providing the Exchange with information that the Exchange had requested for its surveillance of the Company.

An issuer’s obligation to provide the Exchange with information that the Exchange requires for its assessment and surveillance of the issuer is of special importance for the functioning of the marketplace and confidence in the market. The Disciplinary Committee therefore considers the breach especially serious. The Disciplinary Committee welcomes the fact that the Company has taken action to resolve the problems causing the breach, but this does not absolve the Company. The Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose a fine of four annual fees.

The Disciplinary Committee’s decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions-sanctions