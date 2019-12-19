 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq: Semi-Annual Review Of The First North 25 Index - The New Portfolio Of The First North 25 Index Will Become Effective On January 2, 2020

Date 19/12/2019

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces today the updated results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Absolent Group AB (ABSO), Akelius Residential Property AB ser. D (AKEL D), Genovis AB (GENO), Mentice AB (MNTC), Sdiptech AB ser. B (SDIP B), Surgical Science Sweden AB (SUS), Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B (TRIAN B) and Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (VEMF SDB) will be added to the Index.

Aspire Global plc (ASPIRE), BIMobject AB (BIM), CELLINK AB ser. B (CLNK B), IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A (IRLAB A) and Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (VERK) will be removed from the Index.

The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows:

  • The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected.
  • The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period, are selected for the index. 

FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.

The First North 25 Index constituents effective January 2, 2020 are:

Embracer Group AB ser. B Sedana Medical AB
PowerCell Sweden AB Smart Eye AB
Stillfront Group AB Sdiptech AB ser. B
Kambi Group Plc Amasten Fastighets AB
SpectraCure AB Mentice AB
Maha Energy AB Admicom Oyj
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B
Paradox Interactive AB Ovzon AB
Climeon AB ser. B Surgical Science Sweden AB
Minesto AB Detection Technology Oyj
Akelius Residential Property AB ser. D Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd
Storytel AB ser. B Absolent Group AB
Genovis AB