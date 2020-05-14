Nasdaq Selects New OMX Stockholm Benchmark Portfolio - New Portfolio Of The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Will Become Effective June 1, 2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Indutrade AB (INDT), Lifco AB ser.B (LIFCO B), Oncopeptides AB (ONCO), Medicover AB ser. B (MCOV B), Arise AB (ARISE) and Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser. B (SBB B) will be added to the index.
Atrium Ljungberg AB ser. B (ATRLJ B), Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA), Loomis AB ser. B (LOOM B), SAAB AB ser. B (SAAB B) and Scandic Hotels Group AB (SHOT) will be removed from the index.
OMXSB includes some of the largest and most actively traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and the portfolio is represented by companies in all ten ICB industries. Included stocks are screened to ensure liquidity and the weight of the stocks is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index.
The index serves as an indicator of the overall sentiment on Nasdaq Stockholm and offers a cost effective index that an investor can fully replicate and use as a basis for financial products. OMXSB is evaluated on a semi-annual basis in May and November, and the new index portfolio becomes effective on the first trading day in June and December respectively.