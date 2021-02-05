Nasdaq Recognized As A “Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality” For The Third Consecutive Year - Receives Perfect Score On Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard Assessing LGBTQ Workplace Equality

For the third consecutive year, Nasdaq received a 100 percent score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), in recognition of its inclusive workplace. CEI is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the
The 2021 CEI noted Nasdaq’s LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices for the company’s employees including its non-discrimination workplace protections, same-sex and transgender-inclusive health care benefits, the resources offered by The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) – Nasdaq’s LGBTQ employee network – and the company’s on-going support of and engagement with the LGBTQ community.
“Nasdaq is humbled to be recognized again by the HRC for our continued efforts to create an inclusive workplace for our LGBTQ colleagues,” said
“Many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said
