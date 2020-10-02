Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Trading Statistics September 2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for September 2020:
- The share trading increased by 18.4% to a daily average of 3.376bn EUR, compared to 2.851bn EUR in September 2019. Compared to the previous month, August 2020, the daily average increased by 21.7%.
- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 11.9 % to a daily average of 356,850 contracts, compared with 405,064 contracts in September 2019.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 48.3% to a daily average of 44.3m EUR compared to 30.0m EUR in September 2019.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by KONE Oyj.
- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Ltd.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 78.6%, compared to 77.0% previous month4.
The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
- For OMXC25 companies 2.6 larger
- For OMXH25 companies 2.5 larger
- For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger
Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
- For OMXC25 companies 92.1%
- For OMXH25 companies 93.0%
- For OMXS30 companies 93.5%
- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
- Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
- ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland.
- Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
- EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.