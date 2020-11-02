Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Trading Statistics October 2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for October 2020:
- The share trading increased by 10.8% to a daily average of 3.362bn EUR, compared to 3.035bn EUR in October 2019. Compared to the previous month, September 2020, the daily average decreased by 0.4%.
- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 40.7 % to a daily average of 313,102 contracts, compared with 527,676 contracts in October 2019.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 54.2% to a daily average of 44.4m EUR compared to 28.8m EUR in October 2019.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nokia Oyj.
- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Ltd.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 78.59%, compared to 78.65% previous month4.
The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
- For OMXC25 companies 2.9 larger
- For OMXH25 companies 2.7 larger
- For OMXS30 companies 2.5 larger
Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
- For OMXC25 companies 92.6%
- For OMXH25 companies 93.2%
- For OMXS30 companies 94.0%
- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
- Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
- ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland.
- Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
- EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.