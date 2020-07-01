Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic: Trading Statistics June 2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trading statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for June 2020:
- The share trading increased by 38.9% to a daily average of 3.999bn EUR, compared to 2.880bn EUR in June 2019. Compared to the previous month, May 2020, the daily average increased by 1.7%.
- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 10.2 % to a daily average of 385,474 contracts, compared with 429,104 contracts in June 2019.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 26.6% to a daily average of 56.9m EUR compared to 44.9m EUR in June 2019.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Volvo AB.
- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Ltd.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 75.4%, compared to 77.3% previous month4.
The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
- For OMXC25 companies 2.7 larger
- For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger
- For OMXS30 companies 2.1 larger
Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
- For OMXC25 companies 90.6%
- For OMXH25 companies 90.2%
- For OMXS30 companies 90.9%
- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
- Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
- ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland.
- Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
- EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.