Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics October 2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for October 2024:

The share trading increased by 1.9% to a daily average of 2.833bn EUR, compared to 2.780bn EUR in October 2023. Compared to the previous month, September 2024, the daily average increased by 0.8%.

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 8.9% to a daily average of 249,429 contracts, compared with 273,695 contracts in October 2023.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 41.1% to a daily average of 23.9m EUR compared to 40.5m EUR in October 2023.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by DSV A/S.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 69.9%, compared to 71.9% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 1.8 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 92.0%

For OMXH25 companies 90.5%

For OMXS30 companies 92.5%

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.