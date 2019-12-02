Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics November 2019

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for November 2019:
- The share trading decreased by 1.0% to a daily average of 2.912bn EUR, compared to 2.942bn EUR in November 2018. Compared to the previous month, October 2019, the daily average decreased by 4.1%.
- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 1.2% to a daily average of 426,503 contracts, compared with 431,605 contracts in November 2018.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 18.2% to a daily average of 27.4m EUR compared to 33.5m EUR in November 2018.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Ørsted A/S.
- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by XTX Markets.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 74.8%, compared to 72.5% previous month4.
The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
- For OMXC25 companies 2.9 larger
- For OMXH25 companies 2.2 larger
- For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger
Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
- For OMXC25 companies 97.0%
- For OMXH25 companies 96.2%
- For OMXS30 companies 96.4%
- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
- Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
- ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.
- Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
- EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.