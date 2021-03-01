Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics February 2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for February 2021:
The share trading increased by 7.3% to a daily average of 4.344bn EUR, compared to 4.047bn EUR in February 2020. Compared to the previous month, January 2021, the daily average increased by 1.4%.
Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 17.1 % to a daily average of 438,905 contracts, compared with 529,226 contracts in February 2020.
ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 21.6% to a daily average of 43.6m EUR compared to 55.6m EUR in February 2020.
Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Vestas Wind Systems A/S.
Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Ltd.
Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 78.4%, compared to 78.6% previous month4.
The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
For OMXC25 companies 3.0 larger
For OMXH25 companies 2.8 larger
For OMXS30 companies 2.7 larger
Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
For OMXC25 companies 94.4%
For OMXH25 companies 92.9%
For OMXS30 companies 94.4%
- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
- Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
- ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland.
- Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.
- EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.