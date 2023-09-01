Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics August 2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for August 2023:

The share trading decreased by 17.1% to a daily average of 2.263bn EUR, compared to 2.731bn EUR in August 2022. Compared to the previous month, July 2023, the daily average decreased by 5.0%.

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 15.1% to a daily average of 260,497 contracts, compared with 306,702 contracts in August 2022.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 23.7% to a daily average of 30.4m EUR compared to 39.8m EUR in August 2022.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Investor AB.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 72.5%, compared to 70.3% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 2.1 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.6 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 88.5%

For OMXH25 companies 92.1%

For OMXS30 companies 90.6%

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.