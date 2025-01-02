Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Annual Trading Statistics 2024

Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for full year 2024:

The share trading increased by 1.8% to a daily average of 2.971bn EUR, compared to 2.919bn EUR in 2023.

The average number of trades per business day decreased by 1.5% to 609,795 as compared to 618,976 in 2023.

Derivatives trading decreased by 1.9% to a daily average of 281,434 contracts, compared with 286,876 contracts in 2023.

ETP trading 3 (Exchange Traded Products) increased by 16.2 % to a daily average of 124.2m EUR compared to 107.2m EUR in 2023.

46 companies 4 listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2024 (21 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 25 at First North) compared to 33 in 2023. There are 1,174 companies listed at the end of 2024 (684 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 490 at First North) compared to 1,218 companies listed at the end of 2023.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2024, followed by Nordea Bank Abp.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during 2024, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic’s average share of order-book trading 5 in our listed stocks increased to 72.0%, compared to 70.7 % in 2023.

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer6) during 2024 was:

For OMXC20 companies 90.8 %

For OMXH25 companies 91.0 %

For OMXS30 companies 92.5 %



1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius

3) ETP trading figure includes Warrants, Certificates and ETF trading encompasses Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm.

4) 46 listings – Includes 9 switches from First North 2024 (10 switches in 2023).

5) Source: REFINITIV. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares.

6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.