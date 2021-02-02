Nasdaq January 2021 Volumes

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for January 2021, on its investor relations website.
A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.
