Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offerings

Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes (the “Dollar Offering”) and euro-denominated senior notes (the “Euro Offering” and, together with the Dollar Offering, the “Offerings”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offerings, together with cash on hand and proceeds of other debt, to fund the cash consideration payable by the Company in connection with its pending acquisition of Adenza Holdings, Inc. (“Adenza”), to repay certain outstanding indebtedness of Adenza and its subsidiaries and to pay related expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC , BofA Securities, Inc. , Citigroup Global Markets Inc. , and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the Dollar Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities plc , Citigroup Global Markets Limited , Merrill Lynch International , Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Nordea Bank Abp, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) will act as joint book-running managers for the Euro Offering.

