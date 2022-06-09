Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Ölgerðin To The Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Ölgerðin hf.’s shares (short name OLGERD) commences today on the Main market of Nasdaq Iceland. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Ölgerðin is the 41st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordics markets* in 2022 and is the first listing on Nasdaq Iceland in 2022.

Ölgerðin traces its roots back to the year 1913 and is today the largest beverage producer in Iceland. It produces, imports, distributes, and sells beverages and food products throughout Iceland. The company focuses on ensuring that its goods are of the highest quality, where only products that have the potential to be leading products in their category are put to market. Ölgerðin operates three sales and marketing divisions, alcohol-free beverages, alcohol beverages, and the Danól subsidiary.

“We are increcibly proud of this moment, which is yet another milestone in the long and prosperous history of the company,” said Andri Thor Gudmundsson, CEO of Ölgerðin. “We are particularly proud of the great investor reception in the recent public share offering, which gives us a strong momentum on this new journey. We warmly welcome all our new shareholders and are convinced the listing will support Ölgerðin’s further growth”.

“Ölgerðin has strong roots in Icelandic society as a leading company in the beverage and food market”, said Magnús Harðarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. “The listing can provide new opportunities through greater visibility and access to new investors. We warmly welcome the company to the market and look forward to supporting it going forward. We send our best wishes for continued success to everyone at Ölgerðin”.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm.