Nasdaq Iceland Announces Semi-Annual Changes And Expansion To Leading Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the semi-annual reconstitution and the expansion of Nasdaq Iceland’s leading Index, OMX Iceland 10™ (OMXI10™), from ten to a maximum of fifteen constituents. The constituent changes as well as the Index name and symbol will be updated to OMX Iceland 15™ Index (OMX Iceland: OMXI15™) prior to market open on January 2, 2024.

The following companies will be added to the Index: Brim hf. (BRIM), Hagar hf. (HAGA), Hampiðjan hf. (HAMP), Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA) and Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. (VIS). As a result of the reconstitution, the following company will be removed from the Index: Reitir fasteignafélag hf (REITIR).

“Since the last expansion of the Index in 2019, we have seen many new listings, the market value of listed companies double, and increasing interest from domestic and foreign investors,” said Finnbogi Rafn Jónsson, Head of Trading and Member Relations at Nasdaq Iceland. “The expanded index will better reflect the most traded companies and offer greater risk diversification for investors and the tracking funds.”

The OMX Iceland 15™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded and largest securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is composed of a maximum of 15 constituents. For more information, please refer to the OMX Iceland 15 Index™ Methodology.

Information

For information about the five companies to be added to the OMX Iceland 15™ Index, please visit the respective company websites:

Brim hf. – https://www.brim.is/

Hagar hf. – https://www.hagar.is/

Hampiðjan hf. – https://hampidjan.is/

Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. – https://www.sjova.is/

Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. – https://vis.is/