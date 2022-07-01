Nasdaq Helsinki Welcomes F-Secure After A Partial Demerger

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in F-Secure Corporation (short name: FSECURE) shares commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. F-Secure is a mid cap company within the Technology sector. F-Secure the 50th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2022 and it represents the eight listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022.

WithSecure Corporation (ticker: WITH) announced on February 17, 2022, that the Board of Directors of WithSecure had decided to pursue the separation of WithSecure’s consumer security business and had approved a demerger plan according to which all assets and liabilities of WithSecure’s consumer security business shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a company to be incorporated in connection with the partial demerger and to be named F-Secure Corporation. WithSecure Corporation announced on June 14, 2022, that it has decided to complete the partial demerger in which the company’s consumer security business will be transferred to a new listed company F-Secure Corporation, and to apply F-Secure Corporation’s shares for listing. The implementation of the partial demerger was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on June 30, 2022.

F-Secure is a Finnish and globally operating cybersecurity company. F-Secure designs and offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that help millions of consumers to protect themselves against online threats. Offering of F-Secure includes a comprehensive range of security and privacy products and services related to endpoint security, privacy protection, password management and digital identity protection, and router security that protects consumers' entire connected home. For more information

WithSecure is the trusted cyber security partner. Businesses and IT service providers – along with the largest financial institutions, manufacturers, and thousands of communications and technology providers – trust WithSecure for outcome-based cyber security that protects and enables their operations. The AI-driven protection secures endpoints and cloud collaboration. For more information

“Demerger creates two strong cyber security entities with different investor opportunities. The listing of F-Secure on Nasdaq Helsinki marks a crucial milestone and supports our profitable growth journey”, CEO Timo Laaksonen of F-Secure comments.

Juhani Hintikka, CEO of WithSecure comments: “In WithSecure, we are looking forward to growing as a Security-as-a-Service company and being a cyber security company with a strong growth profile for investors.”

“We are pleased to welcome F-Secure to Nasdaq Helsinki after the partial demerger,” says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. “F-Secure was listed first time on 1999 and it is great that the company has grown to the point that it makes sense to continue as two separate listed companies. It is now possible for investors to choose whether they invest in corporate or consumer business.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm