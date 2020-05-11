Nasdaq Helsinki Launches Premier Segment Within Nasdaq First North Growth Market - New Segment Designed To Raise Investor Visibility And Prepare Companies For A Main Market Listing

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nasdaq Helsinki launches a new Premier segment on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland today. The new segment was first introduced in Sweden in 2009 and supports companies who seek to enhance investor visibility by complying with higher standards than imposed under the regular Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules.
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland is designed to attract entrepreneurs and fast growing companies, and a number of listing requirements are aligned with those of the Main Market. Specifically, companies on the Premier segment need to apply the IFRS standard in their accounting and financial reporting. In addition, companies should have a free float of 25 percent and apply the Corporate Governance Code.
“Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland has grown remarkably during the past few years and we have now 33 companies admitted to trading”, says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. “By introducing the Premier segment, we want to offer companies an opportunity for increased investor visibility in their shares, while preparing them for a potential Main Market listing.”
“For more than ten years, Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market has served as an important platform for growth, enabling Nordic and international entrepreneurs to access capital to develop and expand their businesses,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings of Nasdaq. “Currently, more than 50 companies are listed on the Premier segment in Sweden. With the positive development of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Finland, we see that the Finnish market is ready for the launch of the Premier segment. This is also a great opportunity for companies that are preparing for the next step -- data from our Swedish market shows that 39 companies in the Premier segment have switched to the Main Market since the introduction of the segment.”
Further information on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market can be found here.