Nasdaq Expands Its ESG Offering With OMX Copenhagen 25 And OMX Helsinki 25 ESG Responsible Indexes

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the launch of ESG Responsible Indexes for its Danish (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25ESGTM) and Finnish markets (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25ESGTM) which are based on the benchmark indexes OMX Copenhagen 25TM (OMXC25TM) and OMX Helsinki 25TM (OMXH25TM) and consist of the 25 most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and Helsinki, respectively. The OMX Copenhagen 25 and OMX Helsinki 25 ESG Responsible Indexes are designed to track the performance of a selection of the most traded securities whose issuers meet specific ESG criteria.

The index follows a systematic rules-based screening process driven by data provided by Sustainalytics. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, securities must not violate the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and may not be involved beyond a certain degree in adult entertainment, alcoholic beverages, recreational cannabis, controversial weapons, gambling, military contracting, oil & gas, oil sands, small arms, thermal coal or tobacco products. The degree of involvement is based on revenue thresholds which have been individually decided for each business area.

“Nasdaq is intensely focused on ensuring our clients are able to navigate in the future of sustainable business. Since indexes that integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics are becoming more mainstream, we are pleased to introduce the ESG versions of our leading share indexes on our Danish and Finnish markets. Many of the large cap listed companies on our Nordic markets rank on top in the global sustainability surveys, and the OMXC25ESG and OMXH25ESG will add the ESG visibility for these shares that they deserve”, says Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, President of Nasdaq Copenhagen.

“ESG versions of our liquid benchmark indexes are a great addition to those investors looking to invest in a more sustainable way. Since the launch of OMX Stockholm 30 ESG index in 2018, it has grown into one of the most traded ESG indexes in Europe. With its success, we are interested in continuously growing our suite of ESG-related products and services to meet our customers expectations,” says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.

As of the most recent semi-annual rebalances, the following differences compared to the OMXC25 and OMXH25 will be in effect for the ESG versions of the indexes: