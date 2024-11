Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in November with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who : Adena Friedman , Chair and CEO, Nasdaq What : J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference When : Thursday, November 14, 2024 2:30 PM ET Who : Sarah Youngwood , Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq What : RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference When : Tuesday, November 19, 2024 9:20 AM ET