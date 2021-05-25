Nasdaq Executives to Present At June 2021 Investor Conferences

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
|Who:
|Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison
|What:
|Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech / Info Services Conference
|When:
|Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 2:05 PM ET
|Who:
|Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
|What:
|37th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
|When:
|Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 2:30 PM ET
|Who:
|Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
|What:
|Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
|When:
|Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:00 AM ET