Nasdaq Copenhagen Welcomes Swiss Properties Invest A/S To Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Swiss Properties Invest share (short name: SWISS) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Swiss Properties Invest belongs to the Real Estate sector and is the 2nd company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2022 and is the 53nd company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*.





Swiss Properties Invest, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest, which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

“We are happy to have been listed at First North Growth Market”, says Keld Østergaard CEO Swiss Properties Invest AG. “The process of listing has been an exciting one and we have been blessed with the help and support from a lot of good people. Especially our group of co-investors with whom we have invested for years have been amazing and absolutely essential for succeeding being listed. Now, we look forward to assembling and growing a strong portfolio of value generating commercial properties in economic "safe haven" Switzerland”.

"We are proud to welcome Swiss Properties Invest to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. “We look forward to following the company, its further growth journey, and to give them the liquidity and visibility that come along with a listing on our market”.

Swiss Properties Invest has appointed Baker Tilly Corporate Finance as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm