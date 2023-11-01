Nasdaq Completes Acquisition Of Adenza

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Adenza, a provider of mission-critical risk management, regulatory reporting, and capital markets software to the financial services industry, from
“The acquisition of Adenza represents an important milestone in Nasdaq’s ongoing transformation, accelerating our vision to become the trusted fabric of the financial system,” said
In addition to the strategic alignment between Nasdaq and Adenza, Adenza’s financial profile is highly attractive and is expected to enhance Nasdaq’s organic revenue growth rate and improve the company’s operating margins as the deal synergies are achieved. Nasdaq expects to realize
To maximize the benefits of the acquisition to clients, employees, and shareholders, Nasdaq has further evolved its corporate structure and will now be aligned across the following three divisions:
- Capital Access Platforms, which remains unchanged and incorporates the company’s Data & Listings, Index, and Workflow & Insights businesses.
- Market Services, which will include Nasdaq’s foundational North American and European Trading Services businesses.
- Financial Technology, which will be comprised of two distinct units:
- Capital Markets Technology, which will combine Nasdaq’s Marketplace Technology and Calypso’s Capital Markets solutions.
- Regulatory Technology, which will include Nasdaq’s suite of Anti-Financial Crime solutions as well as AxiomSL’s Regulatory Technology solutions.
“Adenza has world-class products, a portfolio of mission-critical technology, an excellent leadership team, and a culture of innovation that aligns exceptionally well with Nasdaq,” said
In conjunction with the completion of the transaction, and in accordance with the terms of the transaction, Nasdaq has appointed
“We see tremendous opportunity to further enhance Adenza’s strong growth profile and mission-critical product portfolio as part of Nasdaq’s global platform and trusted brand,” said
About
