Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who: Sarah Youngwood , Executive Vice President and CFO, Nasdaq What: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 8:45 AM PT ( 11:45 AM ET ) Where: Ms. Youngwood’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website:ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.