Nasdaq Announces The Closure Of Its U.S. Markets In Honor Of A National Day Of Mourning For Former President Jimmy Carter

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that it will observe the passing of President Jimmy Carter by closing all Nasdaq U.S. equities and options markets on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

“We mourn the loss of President Carter and will be closing our U.S. markets during the National Day of Mourning to celebrate his life and honor his legacy,” said Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq. “President Carter was an exemplary leader, one who tirelessly continued his efforts to improve the human condition even after his tenure in public office was complete. His contributions will be felt by those around the world for years to come. On behalf of Nasdaq, we extend our deepest condolences to the Carter Family.”

In addition, Nasdaq observed a moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, with a message on the Nasdaq Tower honoring the former President.