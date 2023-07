Nasdaq Announces The Board Of Directors Of Its U.S. Exchanges

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC , Nasdaq PHLX LLC , Nasdaq BX, Inc. , Nasdaq ISE, LLC , Nasdaq MRX, LLC , and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC :

Kathlyn Card Beckles , Chief Legal Officer, Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Tal Cohen , President of Market Platforms, Nasdaq, Inc.

Michael J. Curran , Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange

Anne Marie Darling , Partner, Global Banking and Markets Division, Goldman Sachs

David J. Frear , Former CFO, SiriusXM Holdings Inc.

Thomas A. Kloet , Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Anita Lynch , Former Chief Data Officer, New Relic, Inc.

David Rosato , Senior EVP and CFO, Berkshire Bank & Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Andrew J. Schultz , Head of Strategic Options Business, The Susquehanna International Group of Companies

Elizabeth Wideman , SVP and Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.