 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Date 10/11/2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.


The following securities will be added to the Index:

AcadeMedia AB (ACAD) Mips AB (MIPS)
ÅF Pöyry AB ser. B (AF B) Mycronic AB (MYCR)
BHG Group AB (BHG) Nobia AB (NOBI)
Bilia AB ser. A (BILI A) Peab AB ser. B (PEAB B)
Bravida Holding AB (BRAV) Sinch AB (SINCH)
Camurus AB (CAMX) Thule Group AB (THULE)
CELLINK AB ser. B (CLNK B) Millicom International Cellular S.A. SDB (TIGO SDB)
Eolus Vind AB ser. B (EOLU B) Vitec Software Group AB ser. B (VIT B)
Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA) Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO)
Lagercrantz Group AB ser B (LAGR B)  

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Axfood AB (AXFO) Lifco AB ser.B (LIFCO B)
CellaVision AB (CEVI) SkiStar AB ser. B (SKIS B)
Cloetta AB ser. B (CLA B) SSAB AB ser. B (SSAB B)
Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B) Volvo, AB ser. A (VOLV A)


OMXSB measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB.  The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology