Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|AcadeMedia AB (ACAD)
|Mips AB (MIPS)
|ÅF Pöyry AB ser. B (AF B)
|Mycronic AB (MYCR)
|BHG Group AB (BHG)
|Nobia AB (NOBI)
|Bilia AB ser. A (BILI A)
|Peab AB ser. B (PEAB B)
|Bravida Holding AB (BRAV)
|Sinch AB (SINCH)
|Camurus AB (CAMX)
|Thule Group AB (THULE)
|CELLINK AB ser. B (CLNK B)
|Millicom International Cellular S.A. SDB (TIGO SDB)
|Eolus Vind AB ser. B (EOLU B)
|Vitec Software Group AB ser. B (VIT B)
|Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA)
|Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO)
|Lagercrantz Group AB ser B (LAGR B)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Axfood AB (AXFO)
|Lifco AB ser.B (LIFCO B)
|CellaVision AB (CEVI)
|SkiStar AB ser. B (SKIS B)
|Cloetta AB ser. B (CLA B)
|SSAB AB ser. B (SSAB B)
|Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B)
|Volvo, AB ser. A (VOLV A)
OMXSB measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology