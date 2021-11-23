Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Addtech AB ser. B (ADDT B)
|Lifco AB Ser. B (LIFCO B)
|Africa Oil Corp. (AOI)
|Mekonomen AB (MEKO)
|Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (CIBUS)
|Stillfront Group AB (SF)
|Cint Group AB (CINT)
|Storskogen Group AB ser. B (STOR B)
|CTEK AB (CTEK)
|Troax Group AB (TROAX)
|Dios AB (DIOS)
|Truecaller AB ser. B (TRUE B)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B)
|Lundbergforetagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B)
|Camurus AB (CAMX)
|Nobia AB (NOBI)
|Eolus Vind AB, ser. B (EOLU B)
|Oncopeptides AB (ONCO)
|Etrion Corporation (ETX)
|Nordnet AB (SAVE)
|Hemnet Group AB (HEM)
|Millicom International Cellular (TIGO SDB)
|Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA)
|Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO)
The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.