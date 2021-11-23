 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Date 23/11/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

 

 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Addtech AB ser. B (ADDT B) Lifco AB Ser. B (LIFCO B)
Africa Oil Corp. (AOI) Mekonomen AB (MEKO)
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (CIBUS) Stillfront Group AB (SF)
Cint Group AB (CINT) Storskogen Group AB ser. B (STOR B)
CTEK AB (CTEK) Troax Group AB (TROAX)
Dios AB (DIOS) Truecaller AB ser. B (TRUE B)
   

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B) Lundbergforetagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B)
Camurus AB (CAMX) Nobia AB (NOBI)
Eolus Vind AB, ser. B (EOLU B) Oncopeptides AB (ONCO)
Etrion Corporation (ETX) Nordnet AB (SAVE)
Hemnet Group AB (HEM) Millicom International Cellular (TIGO SDB)
Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA) Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO)

 

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.