Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Date 21/05/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB) which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.


 The following securities will be added to the Index:

Addnode Group ser. B (ANOD B) International Petroleum (IPCO)
Bonava ser. B (BONAV B) Latour, Investment ser. B (LATO B)
Etrion (ETX) Nordnet (SAVE)
Fingerprint Cards ser. B (FINGB) SSAB ser. B (SSAB B)
Hemnet Group (HEM)
 		  
 

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

AcadeMedia (ACAD) Industrivärden ser. A (INDU A)
Attendo (ATT) Stora Enso ser. R (STE R)
Betsson ser. B (BETS B)  


The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.