Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB) which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Addnode Group ser. B (ANOD B)
|International Petroleum (IPCO)
|Bonava ser. B (BONAV B)
|Latour, Investment ser. B (LATO B)
|Etrion (ETX)
|Nordnet (SAVE)
|Fingerprint Cards ser. B (FINGB)
|SSAB ser. B (SSAB B)
|Hemnet Group (HEM)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|AcadeMedia (ACAD)
|Industrivärden ser. A (INDU A)
|Attendo (ATT)
|Stora Enso ser. R (STE R)
|Betsson ser. B (BETS B)
The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.