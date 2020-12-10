Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 04, 2020.
The following security will be added to the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|EVO
|Evolution Gaming Group AB
The following security will be removed from the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|SSAB A
|SSAB AB ser. A
The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.