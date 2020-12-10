 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Date 10/12/2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 04, 2020.


The following security will be added to the Index:

Symbol Security Name
EVO Evolution Gaming Group AB

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Symbol Security Name
SSAB A SSAB AB ser. A

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.

 