Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Date 20/12/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (OMX Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

There will be no component changes to the Index portfolio.

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.

