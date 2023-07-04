Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (OMX Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 3, 2023.

There will be no change to the Index Portfolio

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.

About Nasdaq