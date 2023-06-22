BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Iceland 10 Index

Date 22/06/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 10 Index, (OMX Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 3, 2023.

 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Alvotech (ALVO)  
Sildarvinnslan hf. (SVN)  

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Siminn hf. (SIMINN)  
Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA)  

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Iceland 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Iceland 10 Index Methodology.

