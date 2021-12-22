Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Iceland 10 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 10 Index, (Nasdaq Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 3, 2022.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Eimskipafelag Islands hf. (EIM)
|Islandsbanki hf. (ISB)
|Sildarvinnslan hf. (SVN)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Iceland Seafood International hf. (ICESEA)
|Reitir fasteignafelag hf. (REITIR)
|Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. (VIS)
The OMX Iceland 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Iceland 10 Index Methodology.