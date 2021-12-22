 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Iceland 10 Index

Date 22/12/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 10 Index, (Nasdaq Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 3, 2022.


The following securities will be added to the Index:

Eimskipafelag Islands hf. (EIM) Islandsbanki hf. (ISB)
Sildarvinnslan hf. (SVN)  

 

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Iceland Seafood International hf. (ICESEA) Reitir fasteignafelag hf. (REITIR)
Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. (VIS)  

The OMX Iceland 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Iceland 10 Index Methodology.

 