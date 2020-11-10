Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Basware Corporation (BAS1V)
|Musti Group Plc (MUSTI)
|Bittium Corporation (BITTI)
|Qt Group Oyj (QTCOM)
|F-Secure Corporation (FSC1V)
|Revenio Group Corporation (REG1V)
|Kamux Corporation (KAMUX)
|Tokmanni Group Oyj (TOKMAN)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Marimekko Corporation (MMO1V)
|Terveystalo Plc (TTALO)
|Tikkurila Oyj (TIK1V)
|Viking Line Abp (VIK1V)
OMXHB measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology