Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Date 10/11/2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.


The following securities will be added to the Index:

Basware Corporation (BAS1V) Musti Group Plc (MUSTI)
Bittium Corporation (BITTI) Qt Group Oyj (QTCOM)
F-Secure Corporation (FSC1V) Revenio Group Corporation (REG1V)
Kamux Corporation (KAMUX) Tokmanni Group Oyj (TOKMAN)

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Marimekko Corporation (MMO1V) Terveystalo Plc (TTALO)
Tikkurila Oyj (TIK1V) Viking Line Abp (VIK1V)

OMXHB measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology

 