BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Date 23/05/2022

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Atria Plc A (ATRAV) SSAB AB ser. B (SSABBH)
Bittium Corporation (BITTI)  

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Metsä Board Oyj B (METSB)  

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.  The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif