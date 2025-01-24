Nasdaq Announces Semi-annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25TM Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25™), which will become effective at market open on Monday, February 3, 2025.



The following securities will be added to the Index: Kalmar Oyj (KALMAR)



The OMX Helsinki 25TM Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August.



As a result of the semi-annual review, the following security will be removed from the Index: Metsä Board Oyj (METSB).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.



For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology.