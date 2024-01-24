Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Date 24/01/2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The following security will be added to the Index:

Symbol Security Name
MANTA Mandatum Oyj

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Symbol Security Name
SSABBH SSAB AB ser. B

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology.

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg