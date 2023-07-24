BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Date 24/07/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

 

There are no changes to the Index Portfolio

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg