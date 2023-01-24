BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Date 24/01/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

 

The following security will be added to the Index:

Metsa Board Oyj (METSB)  
   

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Tokmanni Group Oyj (TOKMAN)  

 

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach