Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Date 23/07/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, August 2, 2021.

 

The following security will be added to the Index:
Qt Group (QTCOM)   

The following security will be removed from the Index:
Neles (NELES)   

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.  The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology.