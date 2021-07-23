Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, August 2, 2021.
The following security will be added to the Index:
Qt Group (QTCOM)
The following security will be removed from the Index:
Neles (NELES)
The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology.