Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark™ Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark™ Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXCB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The following securities will be added to the Index: Better Collective A/S (BETCO DKK) and TORM plc A (TRMD A).

The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following security will be removed from the Index: Per Aarsleff Holding A/S B (PAAL B).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index Methodology.