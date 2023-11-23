BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index

Date 23/11/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXCB), which will become effective at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023.

 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

cBrain A/S (CBRAIN)      Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
Trifork Holding AG (TRIFOR)  

The following security will be removed from the Index:

D/S Norden (DNORD)    
SAS AB (SAS DKK)    

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index Methodology.

