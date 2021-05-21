Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXCB) which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Boozt (BOOZT DKK)
|GreenMobility (GREENM)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|None
The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index Methodology.