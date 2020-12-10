Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.
The following security will be added to the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|NETC
|Netcompany Group A/S
The following security will be removed from the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|JYSK
|Jyske Bank A/S
The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. For more information please refer to the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Methodology